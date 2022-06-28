Support for families over the summer holidays

The county council is providing a range of support for families over the school holidays so children and young people can keep active, have fun and enjoy healthy meals.

Families who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals can now register for the summer Holiday Activities and Food Programme (HAF) funded by the Department for Education. Now in its second year, the programme is going from strength to strength, and last year provided over 26,377 HAF activity sessions for children to enjoy and nutritious food through hampers and meals.

This summer, using grant funding, the council is once again able to extend fun holiday activities to all children and young people in the county, through its Holiday Activities Programme (HAP).

Both the HAF and HAP programmes will run for four weeks from 1 – 26 August and families can register from today. Activities include drama, various sports, art, and crafts as well as ticketed attractions. More information is available at www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/haf.

Families eligible for benefits-related free school meals can also apply for Holiday Food Hampers and Holiday Free School Meal vouchers. More information about the hampers can be found here www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/haf.

Holiday Free School Meal vouchers are available to cover the remaining two weeks of the summer holidays when the HAF isn’t running. Parents will receive £30 per child (£15 per week, per child) from reception to year 11. Applications are open now and will close at midday on 12 July. Find out more at www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/holiday-school-meal-vouchers/

Families who need additional support can apply to the Household Support Fund which supports households in the most need with food, energy and water bills and other essential items.

Cllr Stephen Davies, cabinet member for children’s safeguarding and early years at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “As the school holidays approach, families will be making plans for the summer, and we want to make sure that they know support is available for them and how they can access it.

“The Holiday Activities and Food programme has been a great success. It’s wonderful to see so many children enjoying exciting new activities and I’m pleased that we can offer families the chance to take part in this popular offer again this summer.”