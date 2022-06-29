Census data release from the Office of National Statistics (ONS)







Hackney Town Hall





New estimates of Hackney’s population have been released today (Tuesday) by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The census is a count of an area’s population, carried out by the ONS every ten years.

Information on Hackney’s population, broken down by age and sex along with information on occupied households, is also provided. More data on local areas and equality factors such as ethnicity and religion will be published this Autumn.

The ONS estimates there were 259,200 people living in Hackney in March 2021. Although this is 5.3% higher than the 2011 Census estimate of 246,300, it is significantly lower than the 2020 mid-year estimate of 280,900, published last year. The mid-year estimates approximate how many people are typically living in the area over the calendar year. It is also lower than the GP registration data which provides another indicator of those living in the borough at any given time.