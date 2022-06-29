Ernest and Young, or EY, is a multinational professional services provider in the world. It primarily provides assurance, tax and consulting and advisory services to clients. Like many large firms, it has expanded into other markets such as operations, strategy, HR and technology.

They offer opportunities such as work experience, apprenticeships and graduate programs. In this post, we are looking closely at their graduate programs.

EY offers graduates the opportunity to work alongside their carried client base and grow their skills alongside inspiring and innovative colleagues. There are several areas you can choose to apply for, such as assurance, consulting or tax.

In their graduate program, you will be learning to strategize solutions, manage and lead teams and in some cases, work towards a professional qualification.

The programs are 2 – 3 years long. You must be working towards obtaining a bachelor’s degree and a minimum of grade 4/C GCSE (or equivalent) in English Language and Maths,

and three A-levels/Five Highers (or equivalent).

Please visit: https://www.ey.com/en_uk/careers/job-search for more information. We wish you the best of luck in your application!

The post Ernest Young Graduate Program appeared first on MR College.

Source link