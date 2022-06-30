Helping local communities to tackle the climate emergency » Babergh Mid Suffolk

A £150,000 fund has been opened to applications from not-for-profit organisations looking to deliver community-based carbon reduction projects in Suffolk.

The Suffolk Climate Action Community Match Fund is available to:

charities

community interest companies

parish councils

voluntary groups

other not-for-profit organisations

Projects must contribute to Suffolk’s Climate Emergency Plan and support our vision for Suffolk to become carbon neutral by 2030.

This could include:

improving the energy efficiency of buildings

promoting walking and cycling

using sustainable/recycled materials

raising awareness of climate change through events, among others

The fund is being provided by the Suffolk Public Sectors Leaders group. This includes both Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils, as part of its work to address the climate emergency.

It will support up to 50% of costs (up to a maximum of £10,000) for projects that can demonstrate support from others in the community – in the form of contributions from multiple other sponsors for the remaining project costs.

Community fundraising platforms online can be a great way of promoting a project and drawing in donations from sponsors. Then, once sufficient community sponsorship has been raised, a full application to the Match Funder scheme can be submitted.

To register an initial expression of interest for your project, to check that your project is eligible for the Match Funder scheme, or if you are developing an idea and need some advice, please contact David Walton

Find more information on the Green Suffolk website