Levelling Up update



Posted on Wednesday 29th June 2022

Yesterday (28 June) saw the annual Civil Service Live event in Blackpool.

Whilst senior civil servants were in town they also met with partners from across Blackpool to discuss progress since government announced its support for the transformational regeneration of the town in March, building on the work Blackpool Council has already undertaken.

The initial package of support includes a crackdown on rogue landlords by scaling up the local enforcement team and, more importantly, support that will make significant improvements to Blackpool’s housing stock and quality of place in local communities. The council have now entered into a detailed planning stage with Government and Homes England, and this will directly inform the scope and scale of investment on the ground, both now and in the future. There will be a full public consultation in the autumn and details will be shared closer to the time.

The discussions yesterday were wide ranging involving many government departments in this new initiative including Education, culture and tourism, skills and employment and transport.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader for Blackpool Council said:

“We are already delivering positive change most notably through our wholly owned private housing vehicle, My Blackpool Home. This company, backed by £70m of council borrowing, has already created over 500 quality affordable homes out of failed private sector property in inner Blackpool, enabling individuals and families to put down roots and stabilise lives. However, a far greater scale of intervention is now needed to create the housing offer that will lead to a more stable, balanced community. This is why we are pleased that government and Homes England are now partnering with us, and planning to support the delivery of the transformation required. “A particular for our Round 2 levelling up submission will be investment in the education infrastructure that will equip residents to take the opportunities that our coming in our local economy. As part of this, we want to bring our local higher education offer right into the town centre – via a new Multiversity campus – so that our young people can see that technical and higher skills are for them, with good local job opportunities following on from that training’. “Detailed work is now taking place using external expertise where relevant to ensure that Blackpool puts itself into the strongest possible position to secure a Levelling Up Fund Round 2 bid. We want to ensure that the opportunities of being one of the places selected for transformational regeneration and from the Shared Prosperity Fund are utilised to achieve the council’s strategic regeneration objective. Our approach on this, with our partners is innovative and exciting and we are hopeful we will be able to share more detail with the people of Blackpool soon”



