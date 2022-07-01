Bournemouth successfully renews Fairtrade Town status



Posted on Tuesday 12th September 2017

Bournemouth has successfully renewed Fairtrade Town status for a further two years, following its ongoing commitment to promoting Fairtrade principles.

Bournemouth was first awarded Fairtrade status in 2014 in recognition of the strong support for Fairtrade within the town and the achievement of five qualifying goals including wide availability of Fairtrade products in local shops and catering outlets and high levels of support from local people, businesses, Bournemouth University, Bournemouth Borough Council, faith groups and schools.

Following this success, October’s Arts By The Sea Festival is the latest of Bournemouth’s major events to lend its support to the Fairtrade cause.

Councillor Mike Greene, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Sustainability, said “The Council supports the activities of the Bournemouth Fairtrade Steering Group and by making Fairtrade products an integral part of Town Hall catering, shows that Bournemouth cares about people and the environment beyond our borders – all part of becoming a Green Economy Leader.”

Professor Chris Shiel, MSc, PhD of Bournemouth University, who chairs the Bournemouth Fairtrade Steering Group said: “I am pleased that the achievements of our group and Bournemouth’s wider community have been recognised by the Fairtrade Foundation. Our work with partners such as Organix Ltd, AFC Bournemouth, the Co-operative and Waitrose have helped us take the Fairtrade message to the whole community; the 2017 Love Dorset Fairtrade Day united Fairtrade Towns across the area.”

Adam Gardner, Communities Campaigns Manager at the Fairtrade Foundation, said: “We’re very pleased that Bournemouth has renewed their Fairtrade status and laid out clear exciting goals to take Fairtrade further. Thanks to the ongoing support of the public and campaigners, an increasing number of farmers in developing countries are now selling their products on Fairtrade terms, bringing them a stable income, and the chance to trade their way out of poverty.”

Fairtrade helps small-scale farmers ensure they earn stable incomes and have long-term contracts with companies. In addition, they earn the Fairtrade Premium, which they invest as the farmer-owned co-operative democratically chooses, in projects that will benefit their business or community.

The FAIRTRADE Mark independently certifies that products meet economic, social and environmental standards. As such, it is the most widely recognised ethical mark worldwide.

For more information about the FAIRTRADE Mark and how to apply for Fairtrade status, visit www.fairtrade.org.uk.

To get involved in the Fairtrade campaign in Bournemouth see Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/FairtradeBournemouth/ go to www.bournemouth.gov.uk/fairtrade or email fairtrade@bcpcouncil.gov.uk