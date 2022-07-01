Call for more Homes for Ukraine sponsors

Cornwall Council is appealing to residents who could offer space in their homes to people who have fled Ukraine to get in touch.

The council is working to advise and support residents who have offered their homes as emergency accommodation as part of the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

As the war continues, more refugee families are arriving here needing emergency placements.

Many existing sponsors are unable to extend their current accommodation offer beyond six months and some expressions of interest to become sponsors at the start of the invasion have proved to be unsuitable.

The council is continuing to work with government and other agencies to match families to sponsors after carrying out safeguarding and suitability checks.

Cllr Barbara Ellenbroek, Cornwall’s Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “We want to thank everyone who has supported the Homes for Ukraine scheme so far for their continued help and generosity.

“The war is ongoing and we need more sponsors to offer accommodation in their homes to people who have fled the Ukraine.

“If you or anyone you know think you could provide this accommodation we would love to hear from you.”

Email homesforukraine@cornwall.gov.uk with any questions or take a look at our web page for more information.

Story posted June 30, 2022