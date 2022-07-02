County Durham and Darlington – Launch of the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB)

Darlington1 hour agoCounty Durham and Darlington – Launch of the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB)By Regional News EditorIn Darlington0 Post Views: 74 On Friday, 1 July 2022, the Integrated Care Board (ICB) for the North East and North Cumbria became a new statutory NHS organisation. You can read more about the ICB on its website and watch a short animation.The ICB is part of an Integrated Care System (ICS) – a way of working that will see all organisations combining their collective resources and expertise locally and regionally to plan, deliver and join-up health and care so our communities can live happier and healthier lives.The ICB replaces and has taken on the responsibilities of the eight clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) in the region. It is responsible for ensuring that high quality and safe health services are accessible to all communities and for promoting joined up health and care, improving health and wellbeing and reducing health inequalities.An Integrated Care Partnership (ICP) has also been established. This is a committee of the ICB and the 13 local authorities from across the North East and North Cumbria and is responsible for setting key priorities and developing a strategy for health and care. It brings together local councils, hospitals, community services, primary care, hospices, and voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations and Healthwatch across the region.To find out more, please visit the ICB website. Source link Show More Previous Post Town Centre Races – road closures Next Post Croydon proposes 11 new Healthy School Street Schemes, consultation launches today – NewsroomRelated Articles County Durham and Darlington – Mayor’s fundraising paints a lovely picture County Durham and Darlington – Our initial response to the Ockenden Report County Durham and Darlington – Hospital visiting restrictions to ease County Durham and Darlington – Temporary changes to support Orthopaedic patients with the best care and experience County Durham and Darlington – Please return your unwanted NHS medical and community equipment