County Durham and Darlington – Launch of the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB)

On Friday, 1 July 2022, the Integrated Care Board (ICB) for the
North East and North Cumbria became a new statutory NHS
organisation. You can read more about the ICB on its website and
watch a short 
animation.

The ICB is part of an Integrated Care System (ICS) – a way of
working that will see all organisations combining their collective
resources and expertise locally and regionally to plan, deliver and
join-up health and care so our communities can live happier and
healthier lives.

The ICB replaces and has taken on the
responsibilities of the eight clinical commissioning groups (CCGs)
in the region. It is responsible for ensuring that high quality and
safe health services are accessible to all communities and for
promoting joined up health and care, improving health and wellbeing
and reducing health inequalities.

An Integrated Care
Partnership (ICP) has also been established. This is a committee of
the ICB and the 13 local authorities from across the North East and
North Cumbria and is responsible for setting key priorities and
developing a strategy for health and care. It brings together local
councils, hospitals, community services, primary care, hospices,
and voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations
and Healthwatch across the region.

To find out more, please visit the ICB website.

 








