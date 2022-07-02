County Durham and Darlington – Launch of the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB)

On Friday, 1 July 2022, the Integrated Care Board (ICB) for the

North East and North Cumbria became a new statutory NHS

organisation. You can read more about the ICB on its website and

watch a short

animation.

The ICB is part of an Integrated Care System (ICS) – a way of

working that will see all organisations combining their collective

resources and expertise locally and regionally to plan, deliver and

join-up health and care so our communities can live happier and

healthier lives.

The ICB replaces and has taken on the

responsibilities of the eight clinical commissioning groups (CCGs)

in the region. It is responsible for ensuring that high quality and

safe health services are accessible to all communities and for

promoting joined up health and care, improving health and wellbeing

and reducing health inequalities.

An Integrated Care

Partnership (ICP) has also been established. This is a committee of

the ICB and the 13 local authorities from across the North East and

North Cumbria and is responsible for setting key priorities and

developing a strategy for health and care. It brings together local

councils, hospitals, community services, primary care, hospices,

and voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations

and Healthwatch across the region.

To find out more, please visit the ICB website.















