Weekly roadworks update – July 1

The transformation of Hull’s former Central Fire Station into a new high-tech learning centre for Ron Dearing University Technical College (UTC) will begin this month.

Sewell Construction, which is delivering the project on behalf of the UTC, will be working on site from Monday 11 July until summer 2023.

During the works, Worship Street will be closed between Freetown Way and the Hull History Centre car park. As a result, no traffic will be able to enter or exit Freetown Way from Worship Street.

The road closure is necessary to ensure the safe movement of construction vehicles and Hull New Theatre touring company vehicles.

Access to Hull History Centre car park will be available via Jarratt Street, with two-way temporary traffic lights in place. There will be a signed diversion for all other traffic.

Steve Ratcliffe, Site Manager for Sewell Construction, said: “We are extremely proud to be working on behalf of the UTC to deliver this exciting project, which will create more opportunities for young people from across the city.

“As with any Sewell project, this scheme is about more than construction for us, and, wherever possible, we will look to engage both students and the community in the redevelopment, which will see an important building brought back to life.”

Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:

Location Start date Due date Summary of works Utility/HCC name A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place 01 May 2020 01 May 2025 Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre. National Highways A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road 26 October 2021 30 April 2024 Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme. National Highways Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade 04 October 2021 01 April 2023 Brunswick Arcade demolition. Contraflow in place until April 2022. Lane closure in place until Sept 2022. HCC – MP&I Carr Lane 04 July 2022 17 July 2022 Replacement of rocking / damaged kerbs and channels. One-way closure to eastbound traffic. Existing traffic signals to be unaffected. MP&I ST-GROUP Chapman Street 04 July 2022 08 July 2022 Replacement / full site refurbishment of traffic signals and controller. Multi-way signals. StreetScene – Traffic Signals Cleveland Street 20 June 2022 08 July 2022 Movement of traffic island. Near junction of Bedford Street. Lane closure. Two-way signals to be in place for one night only. HCC – MP&I Field Street 27 June 2022 15 July 2022 Gas mains replacement. Road closure to end on completion of works across the junction. East Riding DSP Replacement Hawthorne Avenue 16 August 2022 19 August 2022 Level crossing and track survey. Lane closure with two-way signals from 11pm – 5.30am. Network Rail Hessle Road (12-month Scheme) 23 August 2021 04 September 2022 Footway reconstruction. HCC – MP&I High Street 16 May 2022 18 July 2022 Laying ducting, kerbs/ edgings, installation of cobbled paving under Myton Bridge. Multi-way signals. National Highways Holderness Road (Victor St to Southcoates) (PHASES 1-8) 04 January 2022 11 September 2022 Full footway reconstruction scheme. MP&I – Highways Strategy & Design Holderness Road 13 June 2020 15 July 2022 Gas mains replacement work. From junction of Franklin Street to opposite junction of Williamson Street. Lane closure in carriageway. Footway closed (a walkway will be available). Access/egress to all junctions. TM to be removed as works progress along Holderness Road. All works areas to be a maximum of 100m. East Riding DSP Replacement/ Northern Gas Networks Holderness Road 27 June 2022 15 July 2022 Telecoms asset maintenance. Lane closure outbound outside East Park. Working weekday 8.00-16.00. Bus stop will not be affected. BT: Telent – ONSA Holderness Road 11 July 2022 15 July 2022 Excavate & install chamber, duct & telecoms pole. Works will take place 9.30am-3.30pm weekdays. Inside eastbound lane closed between Shannon Road and Ganstead Lane. Outside eastbound lane maintained for vehicles at all times. Connexin Limited James Reckitt Avenue 11 July 2022 22 July 2022 Excavate & install 8 telecoms poles. o/s Malet Lambert School, o/s number 591, o/s number 601, opposite number 534, o/s number 552, o/s number 570, o/s number 590 & o/s telecoms pole. Works will take place 9.30am-3.30pm weekdays. Stop & Go to be in place. Connexin Limited Naylor’s Row 25 July 2022 19 August 2022 Gas mains replacement. Cycle lane closure – traffic flow not affected. Northern Gas Netowrk Priory Way 01 April 2022 31 March 2023 Major improvement scheme. HCC – MP&I Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Woodhall Street to Lorraine Street 01 April 2021 01 September 2022 Major Improvement Scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed. HCC – MP&I Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Chamberlain Road to Bandstand Roundabout 23 April 2021 01 September 2022 Major improvement scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed. HCC – MP&I / Colas Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road 25 April 2022 29 July 2022 Renew footpaths and kerbs. Leads Road closed westbound between Rotterdam Road and Bandstand Roundabout during works. HCC – MP&I COLAS Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road 29 July 2022 01 August 2022 Carriageway resurfacing. Leads Road closed in both directions between Rotterdam Road and Bandstand Roundabout from 7pm on Friday 29 July to 6am on Monday August 1. HCC – MP&I COLAS Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Sutton Road 03 May 2022 12 August 2022 Reconstruction of the new junction under temporary traffic lights to enable removal of the existing permanent traffic signals. Multi-way signals to run in phases to help minimise disruption. Leads Road / Sutton Road junction. HCC – MP&I Thomas Street 11 July 2022 25 July 2022 Gas mains replacement. Road closed. Closure to end on completion of works across the junction Northern Gas Netowrk Wincolmlee / Cumberland Street 20 June 2022 17 July 2022 Carriageway resurfacing and concrete repairs. Road closures on Cumberland Street (between Swann Street and Wincolmlee) and Wincolmlee (between Cumberland Street and Lincoln Street). HCC- MP&I Worship Street 11 July 2022 05 July 2023 Conversion of former Central Fire Station. No access to/from Freetown Way. Local diversion in place. esteem



