Celebrating National Approved Mental Health Professional Day

Today is National Approved Mental Health Professional Day (AMHP), a day to raise awareness of the AMHP role across our communities in Hull.

AMHPs are mental health professionals who carry out duties under the Mental Health Act, which include coordinating assessments and admissions to hospital.

These roles include social workers, nurses, occupational therapists or psychologists.

National Approved Mental Health Professional Day gives a chance to shine a spotlight on the key roles they play in Hull.

AMHPs have one of the most challenging jobs in mental health. On a daily basis, they are supporting vulnerable people get the support they need. It is the AMHPs who make applications for hospital detentions, not doctors or the police.

AMHPs are independent and autonomous in their assessment and decision making. They provide a 24/7 response, working with different systems, agencies and professional groups to arrange and undertake Mental Health Act assessments.

A successful AMHP’s service ensures a person’s situation is fully understood. This then allows them to make sound legal decisions around the use of compulsory powers in a way that is both lawful and promotes the autonomy of the individual, while safeguarding the person, the family and the wider public.

Kirsten Bingham, AMHP Lead Hull shared her thoughts about the role: “I have been an AMHP since 2008, it is a role I love. It’s a privilege to be an AMHP and every day is different. Whilst it’s a great responsibility to make some big and difficult decisions, these decisions can make a significant difference to the lives of people and their families at what can be an incredibly difficult time.’’

Councillor Linda Chambers, Designated Lead Member for Adult Services said: “I know what important work our city’s AMHPs do, day in day out. National Approved Mental Health Professional Day gives us a chance to express our gratitude to AMHPs for their dedication in keeping some of our most vulnerable residents safe.”

If you would like to find out more, please visit Mind.

If you would like to speak to someone, you can contact the Mental Health Advice and Support Line 24/7 (Hull and East Yorkshire) on Freephone: 0800 138 0990.

The Mental Health Advice and Support Line is available 24 hours a day for anyone in in the Hull and East Riding of Yorkshire area who requires information, advice and support with their mental health. You can also contact this line if you are worried about family or friends who may be struggling with their mental health.

Children and young people can contact the Humber Young Peoples Urgent Mental Health 24/7 Helpline – 01482 301701.

You can also find more information about what support is available here.