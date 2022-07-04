Wimbledon on a big screen comes to Canons House in Mitcham

Merton Council, in partnership with the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), is delighted to announce that it will show the second week of the Wimbledon Championships on a big screen in Mitcham for the first time.

In addition to the screen in its traditional location on The Piazza in Wimbledon Town Centre, another will be erected on the West Lawn of Canons House, Mitcham and start screening proceedings from 2pm on Tuesday 5 July.

The screen will be in front of Canons House, Madeira Road and will remain up until the end of the Championships on Sunday 10, showing the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals of the Championships, from 1pm until the close of play on every day.

There will be a number of deckchairs provided for people to sit and watch the tennis on the West Lawn, while other spectators can use the rest of the lawn as a picnic area and settle down to watch on the grass, weather permitting.

Public toilet facilities will be available nearby at Canons Leisure Centre or the Toby Carvery and there will be portaloos provided, and the Council’s Green Spaces team are working with owners of concession trucks who may wish to set up during the event to sell ice cream, snacks and non-alcoholic drinks.

There will be bespoke security on hand during the period of operation, and the Council will be working with Veolia and idverde to increase litter collection across the site.

Councillor Caroline Cooper-Marbiah, Cabinet Member for Sport and Heritage, said: “We all love to watch the tennis from Wimbledon, especially outdoors, and I’m so delighted that we’ve been able to extend the opportunity to residents across our borough.

“Alongside other upcoming announcements, this is another sign of this Council’s commitment to seeing Merton recognised as one of the pre-eminent boroughs for sport in the capital. We thank our partners at AELTC for their generosity in helping to fund this new screen.”

Ulrika Hogberg, Head of Community Strategy at AELTC, said: “We are delighted that residents of Merton will be able to watch the tennis live on the big screens in both Wimbledon Town Centre and in Mitcham.

“We want Wimbledon to be for everyone and we hope that the Wimbledon Fortnight brings the community together in pride at this very special event.”