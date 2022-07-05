Enniskillen Campus Graduation Ceremony summer 2022

July 5, 2022

CAFRE celebrated the achievements of Equine and work-based Agriculture students at a Graduation Ceremony at Enniskillen Campus on Wednesday 22nd June 2022.

Proud friends, family members and invited guests gathered to celebrate the graduation of BSc (Hons) Degree and Foundation Degree students in Equine Management. At the ceremony the achievements of 1st4Sport students, Equine Apprentices and Apprentices and Work-based Diploma in Agriculture students were recognised.

Norman Fulton, Deputy Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs introduced the platform party.

The party included guest speaker Carol Nolan, Director of People and Industry Education, Horse Racing Ireland; Professor David Hassan, Associate Dean (Development and Partnerships), Ulster University; Martin McKendry, CAFRE Director and Jane Elliott, Head of Equine at Enniskillen Campus.

In her address to the students Jane Elliott congratulated top students, Evlin Berkley, BSc (Hons) Degree in Equine Management and Carvahlo Sterling, Foundation Degree in Equine Management.

Ms Elliott also congratulated Matthew Love and Alistair McKelvey top students on the Level 3 Work-based Diploma in Agriculture programme and Grace McIvor top student on the Level 2 Work-based Diploma in Agriculture programme.

Martin McKendry, College Director addressed students and invited guests, acknowledging the significance of CAFRE’s strong industry links, which contribute to the education and knowledge transfer provision. Mr McKendry recorded his thanks to all those within the equine and agriculture industries with whom CAFRE have developed strong partnerships.

Applications can be made for Equine courses starting in September 2022.