New local service launches to support residents’ sexual health and reduce health inequalities

The service will also provide free condoms and lubricant gels, as well as HIV and STI testing and will work across a number of different local settings, including GP surgeries, health centres, markets, clubs and bars, cultural spaces, events, pharmacies, and faith spaces.

In addition to these services, Project Community will work with the local community, and ensure that the services it provides are developed in partnership with communities themselves, as well as other local partners – including small voluntary sector organisations.

This will be achieved through training up sexual health Community Champions and peer mentors, offering training sessions to faith and other community leaders, running a grants scheme for small organisations to bid from to undertake projects, and digital and social media engagement. And there are also plans for the service to recruit volunteers from these local communities, who will be able to provide their own insight and experiences to shape the delivery of the service.