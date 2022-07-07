Awards for exceptional students as Havering Sixth Form celebrates its 30th Anniversary

Three former students – Dorothy Abiola, now an NHS Hospital Doctor, Jake Banfield, a professional magician and Seun Ogundele, a PhD student at Cambridge University – gave inspiring speeches about how the college had shaped their futures and helped them forge successful careers. Other alumni, Junior Doctor Munaib Chowdhury and Olympic Ice Hockey referee Joy Johnston, now Head of Governance for Sport England, both sent video messages. And former student and now TV personality Sara Pascoe, currently hosting the BBC’s Great British Sewing Bee, sent the students a message of congratulations.

The Mayor of Havering, Councillor Trevor McKeever, gave a heartfelt closing speech saying he was truly humbled from hearing of the achievements of so many students who had overcome life’s challenges to be successful through such wonderful determination and commitment.

Award winners, their families, guests and staff enjoyed some delicious canapes and drinks prepared by New City College Catering students at the reception where current sixth form Music students played the piano.