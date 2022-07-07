Tall Ships Hartlepool 2023 – one year to go!

The countdown to Tall Ships Hartlepool 2023 has reached a major new milestone, with the event now exactly 12 months away.

The excitement is building as the town continues to ramp up its preparations for hosting the world-famous event from Thursday July 6th-Sunday July 9th 2023.

As part of those preparations, Hartlepool Borough Council is inviting local people to consider how they might get involved – as a Sail Trainee aboard a participating vessel, a volunteer on the ground helping to ensure the smooth-running of the event or a sponsor.

Businesses are also being invited to come forward if they wish to have a presence at the event. This may be in the form of an exhibition stand, as a stall holder, a catering concession or even as an artist!

Hartlepool Borough Council is asking for expressions of interest and people and businesses can do this by submitting an online form available at www.tallshipshartlepool2023.co.uk All expressions of interest will be followed up later in the year when more information about the opportunities available will be provided.

Councillor Shane Moore, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “Hartlepool has a proud maritime heritage and to be selected to host the Tall Ships again in 2023 is a huge honour.

“I am sure that most of us remember what a fantastic occasion it proved to be when we hosted the event for the first time in 2010, and the aim is replicate that amazing experience and build on it in 2023.”

Hundreds of thousands of visitors flocked from far and wide to the Borough in 2010 – the largest free event held in England that year.

Councillor Moore added: “I would encourage as many people as possible to come forward and get involved for 2023. It is so exciting that we are now only a year away and I’m sure that the time between now and next summer will absolutely fly by.”