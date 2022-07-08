VisitBlackpool reveals 2021 Switch-On plans



Posted on Friday 30th April 2021

Plans for the 2021 Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On have been unveiled with the return of a live concert in association with MTV.

The event will feature live music performances in The Blackpool Tower Ballroom with an audience made up of winners of a free-to-enter ballot. It will trigger four months of Illuminations in the resort.

With continuing uncertainty over restrictions on large-scale events this summer, VisitBlackpool has announced that its traditional Switch-On celebration on the night of Friday 3 September will temporarily move into the world-famous ballroom from its usual home on the outdoor Tower Festival Headland Arena.

The concert and Switch-On moment will also be live streamed across MTV and VisitBlackpool channels. Last year, the free-to-access streamed event attracted a global audience of more than 225,000 households.

Cllr Gillian Campbell, Cabinet Member for Tourism & Culture for Blackpool Council, said:

“We are thrilled to be able to announce the return of a live concert as a curtain-raiser for our extended Blackpool Illuminations season. “While we would love to be able to bring back a full-scale concert with thousands of people partying on the headland, there are still too many uncertainties over the logistics of being able to do that in a safe and controlled way. “We are fortunate that we have a world-class ballroom which is currently undergoing a £1m renovation and which will provide a truly fitting stage for the 2021 Switch-On concert. “The live stream in 2020 proved hugely successful and we are delighted that people will be able to enjoy the celebration no matter where they are.”

Virginia Monaghan, Vice-President Events & Experiences, for ViacomCBS, added:

“We are excited to be once again partnering with VisitBlackpool to deliver the annual Illuminations Switch-On event. “We are looking forward to staging a very special celebration in one of the most iconic venues in the UK – and equally looking forward to bringing back a traditional Switch-On arena concert in 2022.”

Kate Shane, Head of the Blackpool Cluster for the Merlin Entertainments Group, said:

“We are delighted to be hosting the annual Switch-On event in The Blackpool Tower Ballroom for the first time in our history. “The ballroom is currently undergoing a huge renovation programme that will bring the magnificent ceiling back to its former glory. We look forward to being able to unveil this to a live Switch-On audience as well as a global live stream audience.”

Full details of the acts that will perform at the event will be revealed over the coming months along with the identity of the Switch-On star. At least 1,000 tickets will initially be available to join the live audience. Further tickets could be made available if future guidance allows.

In the meantime, you can register to enter the ballot for free tickets (maximum of four per person). Applications will close on Friday 30 July.

This year’s Blackpool Illuminations will run from Friday 3 September to Monday 3 January, 2022.



Posted on Friday 30th April 2021