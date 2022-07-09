Blueprint for the future of social housing approved » Babergh Mid Suffolk

Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils have approved their blueprint for the future of social housing. It will ensure that our tenants have good quality and sustainable homes, in safe neighbourhoods.

This week, both councils approved the new Housing Revenue Account (HRA) 30-year business plan, which sets out the long-term priorities, plans and actions for council housing.

Babergh District Council maintains more than 4,000 council properties for tenants, while Mid Suffolk has 3,745 properties within its council stock. However, demand continues to outstrip social housing availability. There are a further 798 households on the waiting list in Babergh, and 581 households in Mid Suffolk.

The business plan outlines how the councils will invest more than £30m in improving existing homes, to ensure they are energy efficient. This supports the councils’ commitment to tackle climate change, as well as deliver new homes that provide good quality, affordable social housing for residents across the districts.

The HRA business plan sets out seven key priorities for council housing for the next five years:

Tackling and adapting to climate change

investing in council homes to improve their overall energy efficiency, helping the environment, and reducing tenants’ energy costs

ensuring that each property possible has a minimum of an energy efficient C rating by 2030 through a £30m retrofit programme (£16m in Babergh and £14.5m in Mid Suffolk)

Developing new council housing

aiming to build/acquire 65 new homes in each district per year, for each of the next six years

Investing in current homes

improving the quality of existing homes and communal areas.

Involving tenants in the running of the housing service

putting tenants at the heart of decision-making and ensuring they have a say in shaping housing provision and the service they receive

Improving services for tenants

learning from every complaint and aiming to exceed the new Regulatory Framework and Standards

Improving the neighbourhoods that we manage

improving existing parking provision, including EV charging and improving the quality of estates through the development of a neighbourhoods strategy

Implementing digital transformation

building tenants’ digital skills and ability, and using digital tools to put information at tenants’ fingertips whenever they need it