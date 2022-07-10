Bring it on Brum – this summer’s programme is open for booking

Birmingham’s summer holiday activities and food programme has been finalised.

Free activity clubs are available for children aged 4-16 who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals and for those with disabilities or special educational needs.

Clubs will run from Monday 25 July to Friday 2 September with sessions lasting around 4 hours. Each child is eligible to attend up to 16 sessions during the summer school holidays.

Activities include sports and games, arts and crafts, cookery, dance and music. Programmes will vary depending on the type and location of each local club, but every day there will be a free nutritious meal.

Cllr Karen McCarthy, cabinet member for children and families, said: “This is a great programme that has proved really popular with children and families. It is a chance for children to learn new skills and activities, socialise and make new friends. Too many families are struggling, and the cost-of-living crisis is making things even harder, so this programme is not only fun for children, it is vital for families who need that support. I’d urge families who are eligible to take a look at the programme as there really is something for everyone.”

For those that can’t attend sessions, Bring it on Brum offers great ideas to keep kids of all ages entertained, including downloadable games and activities and links to videos that families can enjoy at any time and in any weather.

Eligible families can book now via the Bring it on Brum website.