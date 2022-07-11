Building Improvement Grants available in North Walsham

Date published: 17th August 2021

North Norfolk District Council is pleased to announce that the Building Improvement Grants scheme is now open to applications within the High Street Heritage Action Zone area of the town centre including the Market Place and surrounding streets.

The Council is presently embarking on an exciting scheme to revitalise the historic town centre of North Walsham. The scheme is being developed with Historic England through the national High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) Programme. The overall aim of the Historic England programme is to make the high street a ‘more attractive, engaging and vibrant place for people to live, work and spend time.’

There are a wealth of historic buildings within and surrounding the Market Place in North Walsham, including 103 that are listed. The Building Improvement Grants scheme offers grants to support the restoration and reinstatement of traditional shopfronts and architectural features, the repair and restoration of heritage buildings, and help bring unused floor space back into use.

The aim is that works will be carried out using traditional methods, and, where possible materials appropriate to the history and condition of the building or area.

Focus will be on applications where the building has historical importance, is of architectural quality and where improvements present an opportunity to create jobs, among other criteria.

Cllr Richard Kershaw, NNDC’s Portfolio Holder for Sustainable Growth, commented: “This is a hugely exciting opportunity to significantly improve not only the aesthetic of the town centre, but how people use it. The possibility of bringing unused floor space back into use, carving out business potential, job creation, or new homes, will be a real boost for the local economy and community feel. I look forward to seeing the proposals.”

Tony Calladine, Regional Director for Historic England in the East of England said: “This is an exciting opportunity to restore and revitalise historic buildings in the centre of North Walsham, creating distinctive and attractive spaces for work, leisure and living. I’m looking forward to seeing them given a new lease of life for today’s community in a way that only historic building can.”

Detailed guidance and a full list of terms and conditions can be found on our social engagement page along with details on how to submit an expression of interest.

The grant scheme is an open three-year grant programme available from July 2021 until March 2024 or until funds have been awarded when the scheme will close.