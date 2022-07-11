Local families set to move in to new rental homes



Posted on Monday 31st July 2017

A group of local families currently on the Council’s housing register will be able to have a place they can call home following the completion of a new Council housing development in Bournemouth.

Five two-bedroom family homes have been built on an area of land in Townsend and now make up 1 – 5 Cheshire Gardens. Built to high quality, the good sized family homes are affordable, and the development has achieved the ‘Secured By Design’ Gold Award which was presented earlier in July.

Councillor Bob Lawton, Cabinet Member responsible for Housing, said;

“Providing more family accommodation in Bournemouth is a top priority for the Council. This scheme will provide those local people on the housing register with stability and a home they can call their own. The Council development is really attractive and will positively enhance and contribute to the mix of accommodation type in the area.”

This scheme of 5 homes is part of a pipeline of new Council housing developments that have been built by Bournemouth Council over the last few years.