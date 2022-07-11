Local hospitals to host virtual lecture series

With a number of short films to view across the week ranging from five minutes to 20, the sessions will focus upon the Trust’s response to COVID-19 as well as other highlights and developments throughout the past 12 months.

The full programme for the week will run as follows, with lectures taking place at 2pm and 4pm on respective days:

Monday 11 July at 2pm: An overview of the year: An Executive Director at the Trust explains the challenges the organisation has faced this year, as well as giving a brief overview of the past 12 months and how DBTH has moved forward, whilst still working in the context of a pandemic.

Tuesday 12 July at 2pm: An update on COVID-19: Miriam Boyack, Lead Nurse for Infection Prevention and Control discusses the Trust's current position in respect to COVID-19, as well as some of the infection prevention and control policies colleagues continue to work with.

Tuesday 12 July at 4pm: Research and the pandemic : Interviews feature in this session from a range of colleagues within this team to understand how research has carried on despite the challenges of COVID-19, and what innovations they are involved with.

Wednesday 12 July at 2pm: Working differently to deliver cancer care : Dr Tim Wilson, Consultant, amongst other colleagues, discusses innovations that have been implemented to speed up certain diagnosis pathways, as well as how we are enhancing the experience for patients within the Trust.

Thursday 13 July at 2pm: Meeting recruitment challenges : Getting the right people in the right roles is difficult for all NHS providers. The Trust has recently worked with an international recruiter to bring a number of overseas nurses to Doncaster and Bassetlaw – lead for this project, Ruby Faruqi explains.

Thursday 13 July at 4pm: Our People priorities : Chief People Officer, Zoe Lintin, explains the organisation's intentions for the future in regards to the NHS People Plan, and how the Trust intends to move forward as an employer.

Friday 14 July at 2pm: Looking to the future: While COVID-19 will be with us for some time to come, the Trust must plan for the future and move forward beyond the pandemic. Jon Sargeant, Deputy Chief Executive, and Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones, Director of Innovation and Infrastructure explain more.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at DBTH, said: “We are pleased to present our second lecture series which our local communities can follow at a time convenient to them. Last year, due to the challenges posed by the pandemic, we had to deliver this event entirely virtually, and as such we did things a little differently, hosting it over the course of a week and hearing from many different colleagues.

“The reception we received was fantastic, and it allowed us to reach a far wider audience than ever before as local people were able to watch the short films at a time that suited them. As such, we have planned a similar event this year, with a new line-up of presenters as well as topics to hear about. I sincerely hope you find it interesting and enjoyable.

The full programme of lectures can be found here: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/dbth-annual-members-lecture-2022 along with details of how to watch or listen along in addition to submitting a question. Note, the Trust will also share these films on their Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages meaning you can watch the lectures go out at the time of their publication, or later at a time that suits you.