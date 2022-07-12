Top cycling race action comes to Barnsley

Barnsley town centre will play host to the best road cyclists in Britain this Friday, as the streets are transformed into a spectator-friendly racing circuit.

​The Barnsley Town Centre Races form part of the British Cycling National Circuit Series and get underway at 4pm.

The course weaves its way through town centre streets with thousands of spectators expected to pack the barrier-lined route.

Organisers say a mixture of surfaces and a twisty, technical but fast circuit will provide all riders with an exciting challenge.

Cllr Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture at Barnsley Council said: “The races will be a brilliant free spectacle and great fun for families. To see the town centre transformed for the race is always fascinating.

“Because of road closures and the number of spectators expected, I’d urge anyone coming into the town centre to use public transport where possible or, even better, to come on their bike or on foot.

“Bus services will still be running with an adjusted operating service, and spectators should consult travel websites and information resources for timetables.”

​A team of volunteers will be on hand to help visitors, and numerous crossing points around the circuit will allow for easy navigation around town.

​Several UK National level teams will be based at the Digital Media Centre, allowing spectators the opportunity to see their cycling heroes getting ready.

The fun gets underway at 4pm with a social community ride for younger families after a ceremonial opening by the mayor.

An elite set of races as part of the British Cycling Men’s and Women’s National Circuit Series will then take place.

Timings are as follows:

4pm: ceremonial opening followed by the Barnsley Community Ride

5pm: under 12s racing

30pm: under 14s racing

6pm: under 16s racing

45pm: regional/amateur race

30pm: Women’s National Circuit Series Race

45pm: Men’s National Circuit Series Race

