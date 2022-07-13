‘Bolt Tightening’ Celebrates New Construction Building

A ‘bolt tightening’ ceremony has taken place to mark the latest phase of building work on Bridgwater & Taunton College’s innovative new Construction & Civil Engineering Building, part of ongoing development across the College’s campuses.

Due to open early next year, the building will house workshops and classrooms kitted out with the latest technologies to support the low carbon agenda. From school leavers to adults looking to upskill and retrain, the new facilities will provide opportunities to more people than ever.

Head of Estates Jo Taylor said

The new Construction & Civil Engineering Building has been designed to maximise the College’s drive to be carbon neutral. To help this, the position of workshops and classrooms has been configured to maximise energy efficiency and manage solar gain. The lighting is LED and meets current standards of energy efficiency. The design layout enables maximum flexibility, so the building can be adapted to suit all permutations in a changing educational / industrial standards environment. We hope this will be an inspiring and versatile environment which will serve students, staff and employers well into the future.

BTC Principal and Chief Executive Andy Berry said

The low carbon agenda is increasingly important. This sector will need more and more people with relevant skills. This new facility enhances our ability to deliver skills, providing pathways for our students which lead to great opportunities within the industry, both locally and further afield.

He continued

The new Construction & Civil Engineering Building at the Bridgwater Campus is just one of the new facilities we have developed recently, and complements work that has been undertaken across our three campuses, including new T Level facilities for Healthcare and Digital, and wards and study space for our Nursing degree students, demonstrating the College’s continued investment in and commitment to providing the best opportunities for local people.

Work on the Construction & Civil Engineering Building should be completed in Spring 2023. For more information about Construction courses visit the Find a Course page or come to one of our open events.