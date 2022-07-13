Free compost giveaway to thank residents for putting ‘food waste in the right place’

Hull City Council is giving away 2,400 bags of compost to thank residents for using their brown bins to recycle food and garden waste.

As part of the “food waste in the right place” campaign, which started in 2019, black bins across Hull were fitted with tags reminding people that all cooked and uncooked food waste should be put in the brown bin.

Since the initiative was introduced, there has been a 15 per cent increase in the amount of garden and food waste collected from residents.

To say thank you, the council will be giving away compost produced from the waste at a drive-through / walk-in event later this month.

The tagging scheme has been a success

Cllr Julia Conner, portfolio holder for waste management, said: “Hull is one of the best-performing cities in the country for recycling, and the people of this city have really stepped this up by making sure all their food waste goes in brown bins.

“It is only fair that people get to reap the benefits and make use of the quality compost created from their waste in their gardens and allotments.”

The compost giveaway is being held on Saturday 23 July at Walton Street Car Park. It will be open to allotment holders from 9am to 10am and everyone else from 10am to 3pm. Vehicles should enter the site from Spring Bank West and exit on to Walton Street.

People will be able to drive through and claim one 25kg bag of compost. Assistance will be available for anyone who is unable to lift the bag into their vehicle. Pedestrian access will also be available.

More information on bins and recycling is available here

Request free brown bins and green kitchen caddies here, or alternatively call 01482 300 300 or email [email protected]. Caddy liners can be collected from any of the city’s household waste recycling centres, customer service centres or libraries.