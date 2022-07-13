Get Set for Commonwealth Games in Coventry at engagement session – Coventry City Council

From Thursday 28 July – Monday 8 August, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be taking place, and Coventry will proudly be hosting a series of events at Coventry Stadium and Arena.

Judo, Wrestling and Rugby Sevens will be held in Coventry, and residents and businesses are encouraged to read the latest guidance to find out about the temporary changes in the city.

Traffic restrictions will be in place between Friday 29 July and Sunday 7 August. The A444/Jimmy Hill Way is already subject to an order that prevents stopping at anytime, and a no stopping order will also be in operation on Rowley’s Green Lane from Judds Lane to the bridge, and Judds Lane.

Residents living in Existing Controlled Parking areas around the arena will need to display a valid permit when parking between Friday 29 July – Sunday 7 August. A full list of affected roads can be found on the Get Set site.

Due to the traffic restrictions in the area, heavy goods vehicles will be diverted to travel down Rowley’s Green Lane and Wilson’s Lane whilst the Games take place.

An engagement session is taking place ahead of the Games, and residents and businesses close to the arena are encouraged to attend to find out how they will be affected.

The session will have both Coventry City Council and Birmingham 2022 representatives in attendance, along with support from Transport for West Midlands, who will be able to help with travel queries.

The drop-in engagement session will take place on:

Thursday 14 July from 5:30pm – 7:30pm at Legends Lounge, Coventry Stadium and Arena, CV6 6GE

Residents are able to drop in any time between 5:30pm – 7:30pm. Free parking is available on Car Park D.

Deputy Leader of Coventry City Council, Councillor Abdul Salam Khan, said: “We’re proud to be hosting three events over nine days for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, and we are working to ensure there is minimal impact on both residents and businesses in the city.

“We encourage residents and businesses local to Coventry Stadium and Arena to attend the engagement session if possible. There will be the chance to discuss any individual concerns about the temporary changes in the city with representatives from all organisations involved in the Games.”

Those who are unable to attend the session but would like to speak to an officer about the traffic restrictions should email TempTM@coventry.gov.uk.

More information about changes in the city during the event, can be found on the Get Set site.