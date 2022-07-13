Mayor Joanne responds to the sentencing of Ava White’s murderer

The killer of 12-year-old schoolgirl Ava White has been sentenced to a minimum of 13 years in prison.

Ava died in November last year after being stabbed in the city centre, after the Christmas lights switch-on event.

Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, has responded to today’s decision:

“The family and friends of Ava White are in our thoughts following the sentencing.

“We know that life will never be the same for them and we can’t imagine the heartbreak they are enduring.

“We hope that the verdict brings everyone who knew and loved Ava some comfort and peace.

“We will continue to do what we can to eradicate knife crime from our city.”

Click here for information about the Merseyside Violence Reduction Partnership and the support on offer for young people.