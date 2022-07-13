New Maternity Ward opens at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn – QEH News

A brand new, purpose-designed, Maternity Ward opened at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn (QEH) yesterday (11 July), following the complete refurbishment and redesign of the hospital’s Brancaster Ward.

The work, which included removing and relocating all the internal walls to allow for a design that meets the need of parents-to-be and the hospital’s maternity team. Importantly, it maximises safety as part of our ongoing to work to install failsafes in areas of QEH made from RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete).

The ward includes a brand new, purpose built, Maternity Triage Unit where mothers-to-be can be clinically assessed by a dedicated midwife and mean those who need to be seen more urgently will be prioritised.

In addition, a new, welcoming reception area, as well as admission and discharge lounge, will speed up admission to the ward, as well as giving parents a dedicated waiting area if needed. The ward also includes three single-bedded en-suite side rooms for those with enhanced clinical need.

Amanda Price-Davey is Head of Nursing and Midwifery for the division of Women and Children at Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust. She said: “These are fantastic improvements which will have a significant and positive impact for our parents and their babies – both on the standard of care we’re able to provide, and on their experience and comfort while in hospital.

“For the first time, each bay on the ward will have its own shower and toilet room – meaning mothers no longer need to walk down the corridor to use communal facilities and can remain close to their babies.

“There’s also a much larger bathroom, so that women who wish to can use water to support them in the early stages of labour and dedicated shower facility for partners spending time on the ward.”

Ends.

For further information, please contact the Communications Team, communicationsqeh@qehkl.nhs.uk or 01553 613216.

To download the press release, click here.