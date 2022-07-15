Show our trees some TLC – help water Croydon’s young trees this summer – Newsroom

Croydon residents are being asked to show recently planted trees some TLC this summer, helping to keep them watered and healthy through the hot summer months.

In recent years, Croydon has planted around 2,000 trees – newly-planted trees need to be watered regularly for their first three years to become established and thrive, requiring at least 50 litres of water per week in May, June, July and August.

During the hot months, the council is already stepping up watering around the borough but can always use a helping hand. The council is asking local residents who might have young trees outside their homes, on their street, or on their route to and from work, to help water these trees.

Caring for young trees contributes more widely to a healthier and more vibrant borough, one which we can all be proud of.

Residents can water the base of trees or, if they have one, via the hole in the green bag surrounding its trunk or black irrigation pipes. Trees can be watered just like a household plant and residents are also reassured that it is hard to overwater during the current heatwave.

Croydon was one of the first local authorities in the country to partner with Trees for Streets, a scheme which aims to support the planting of more than 250,000 street trees nationwide over the next 10 years.

The scheme highlights the benefits of tree planting, including improving air quality and tackling pollution, protecting from flooding, and improving health and wellbeing.

Local residents can also sponsor a tree via the scheme, suggesting a location for a new tree and providing their time (and water) to help it thrive.

“Croydon is an incredibly green borough and our street trees compliment and enhance this, making our streets healthier and better looking, something I know residents care deeply about. Council teams are hard at work caring for our young saplings this summer, but we need your help to keep them watered and thriving.

“Taking even just a few minutes out of your daily routine to water a tree in your neighbourhood will make a huge difference in the current heat. You may even be interested in sponsoring your very own tree in the local area – whether as a household or clubbing together with your neighbours, contributing to a legacy for your community.”

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon