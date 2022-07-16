Cyborg collaboration finds 40,000 ring galaxies

A decade of Galaxy Zoo volunteer measurements (totalling over 96 million clicks) was used to create an automatic assistant – a new AI algorithm. The algorithm, affectionately named “Zoobot”, can not only accurately predict what volunteers would say but understands where it might be mistaken.

The discovery of 40,000 rare ring-shaped galaxies is six times more than previously known. Rings take billions of years to form and are destroyed in galaxy-galaxy collisions, and so this giant new sample will help reveal how isolated galaxies evolve. The dataset will also tell scientists how galaxies age more generally.

Zoobot is designed to be retrained again and again for new science goals. Just like a musician can learn a new instrument faster than their first instrument, Zoobot can learn to answer new shape questions easily because it has already learned to answer more than 50 different questions. Dr Walmsley says: “through Zoobot, Galaxy Zoo volunteers will be helping other astronomers solve questions we never thought to ask”.