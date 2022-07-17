Free summer fun and food gives families a helping hand   – Newsroom

Croydon children and young people in receipt of free school meals can access a huge range of free activities with healthy meals included at more than 40 different clubs this summer.

Croydon Council has distributed around £1m in Government funding to community groups who have successfully bid to deliver summer clubs as part of the holiday activities and food programme (HAF).

The sessions are free for children and young people aged four 4 to 16 who attend a Croydon school and are claiming free school meals, and include a nutritious meal, helping to ensure that families most in need can access food and fun while school is out.

With more than 40 clubs participating, there are activities to suit all ages and interests – to find out what’s available in your area and book places, visit the summer activities page on the council’s website.

There are plenty more summer activities for all children and young people, from our Summer Reading Challenge at all Croydon libraries, to £1 swimming sessions for under-16s before 10am every day during the summer holidays, at our GLL leisure centres.

Croydon Council is set to announce further funding opportunities for community groups to deliver activities for young people this summer, in the coming days.

“We’re pleased to be working with a huge range of partners to ensure that children and young people across Croydon can access an extensive programme of summer activities. This includes distributing around £1m funding to community groups who have successfully bid to deliver free holiday activities and healthy meals to children in receipt of free school meals.

“With more children and young people than anywhere else in London, we know how important it is to have somewhere safe to go during the summer holidays, where you can learn, have fun and make new friends. By working with our communities to deliver the holiday food and activity programme, we’re making sure that all our families, particularly those most in need, can access what’s on offer this summer.”

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon