Severe Weather Emergency Provision for Rough Sleepers activated » Babergh Mid Suffolk

We have activated our Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) due to the extremely hot temperatures.

Anyone homeless or rough sleeping could be offered emergency provision of accommodation.

We encourage residents that see anyone sleeping out across the districts please contact StreetLink or phone 0300 500 0914, who will notify our dedicated Outreach workers.

If residents see anyone they believe to be under the age of 18 and or are concerned about the health or welfare of anyone that you see sleeping rough please call 999.

During office hours you can contact our housing teams on 0300123 4000 for help or support or our out of hours emergency number on 0808 1687 794

In addition, during to the extremely high temperatures the councils are offering water, sunscreen and food to anyone currently rough sleeping in the districts and do not wish to take up the offer of temporary accommodation.