Our new Adult Education Hub opens for those looking to retrain or enhance workplace skills

Adults wanting to retrain, upskill or enhance their qualifications got the chance to attend an Adult Education Hub Open Event at New City College Epping Forest campus on Thursday 14 July.

The campus, in Borders Lane, Loughton, opened its doors to showcase the new hub to adults looking to return to studying to boost their skills for the workplace.

Visitors were able to meet tutors, hear about the adult courses on offer, tour the fantastic facilities and join in one of the masterclasses.

Loughton Town Mayor, Cllr Barbara Cohen, joined the guests to look around the new Epping Forest Adult Education Hub, which will bring new opportunities and career progression for those living and working in Essex and London.

She said it was an invaluable facility for those seeking adult courses to upgrade their qualifications or gain credentials for a new career path.

Apply now for one of our adult courses at campuses in Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Redbridge, Havering and Epping Forest.