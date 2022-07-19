Councillor Seamus Walsh – Coventry City Council

Tributes have been paid to Coventry councillor Seamus Walsh who passed away at the weekend.

The Labour councillor has served the Sherbourne ward of the city since 2010, winning his seat four times, most recently in May this year.

He has served on both Planning and Licensing and Regulatory Committees and was a member of a number of Scrutiny Boards. Councillor Walsh has been Chair of the Ethics Committee since 2016 and was also a member of the West Midlands Fire and Rescue Authority.

The 70-year-old comes from a family of politicians – both his father James “Jimmy” Walsh and his brother Patrick were former Labour councillors.

Councillor George Duggins, Leader of Coventry City Council, paid tribute to a colleague and friend.

“Seamus was an honourable and principled man and someone I was proud to call my friend,” he said.

“He had battled illness for some time, but he did so with strength and humility and always had time for the constituents he served.

“Seamus served on many different council committees since first being elected in 2010 and was also a member of the West Midlands Fire and Rescue Authority, which I know he was proud of.

“My thoughts are with his family, including his beloved children and grandchildren, and friends at this terrible time.”

Councillor Gary Ridley, Leader of the Opposition Conservative Group at Coventry City Council, said: “Seamus and I were ward colleagues between 2010 and 2012 when I still represented Sherbourne Ward. We had an excellent working relationship despite our political differences, and it was obvious he cared about the community.

“On a personal level I always enjoyed speaking to him, so this news is very sad all round – especially coming so soon after the passing of another of our colleagues.

The flag outside the Council House is being flown at half-mast today as a mark of respect.