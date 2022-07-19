Four new Innovation Labs to be opened by Gloucestershire Libraries

They are based in Stroud, Cheltenham, Tewkesbury and Chipping Campden libraries and offer accessible, creative community spaces for people of all ages and abilities to get hands-on with digital technology.

Each Lab has its own friendly Lab Technician who is on hand to develop digital skills and support creative projects using a range of technology including 3D scanning, modelling and printing, virtual reality, micro-computing, coding and digital design.

Their launch comes after an Innovation Lab at Gloucester Library was opened in March this year, in addition to one at Coleford Library which opened in July 2019.

Offering a range of events, workshops and one-to-one sessions, the new Labs will be working with volunteers, business partners and community organisations to offer something to everyone.

A range of taster sessions will be available throughout the summer, showcasing 3D printing, virtual reality and digital design.

The Labs will also be offering Cardboard Engineering workshops for young people aged eight to 12, to tie in with this year’s science and innovation-themed Summer Reading Challenge where children can meet the Gadgeteers.

If you would like to work with the Lab teams, arrange a visit or find out more about the summer taster sessions, please email info@innovationlabnetwork.com

To book a place on the Cardboard Engineers workshop please visit https://tinyurl.com/mr29d3z5

You can also find out more information on the summer taster sessions by following @ilabnetwork on Facebook.

Cllr Dave Norman, cabinet member for libraries, said: “I’m delighted that we are about to open four more Innovation Labs, which will mean there is a Lab in every district of the county.

“They provide an invaluable service in offering free access and support to digital technology and skills for people of all ages and abilities and are having a really positive impact on our communities.”