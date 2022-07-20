Senior councillors set to agree path forward, as Leeds continues to live with Covid-19

Senior councillors are set to agree on plans outlining how Covid-19 will be managed going forward across Leeds, at a meeting of Leeds City Council’s Executive Board next Wednesday (July 27).

The report outline how the local response to Covid-19 will adapt, considering the national shift away from laws and formal restrictions, setting out a clear emphasis on the importance of learning to live with Covid-19, whilst also moving to integrate the management of Covid-19 with flu and other respiratory illnesses.

With the ongoing presence of Covid-19 and the potential for new variants of concerns and surges in cases, the report outlines the work currently underway to prepare for winter, as well as plans to continue community engagement across Leeds to encourage further vaccine uptake.

Significant progress has been made in encouraging vaccine uptake across Leeds and vaccinations are working well to protect people from severe illness and prevent deaths, there are however still significant inequalities in vaccination levels across certain communities.

The report therefore outlines the continued importance of vaccinations in the city’s response to Covid-19 and outlines how work will continue to support the NHS vaccine ‘Leaving No One Behind’ programme as well as ongoing wider community engagement to counter vaccine hesitancy and encourage uptake.

Work will also continue alongside health partners at a local and national level, including the UK Health Security Agency, to monitor the local position and manage outbreaks in line with national and local protocols.

The link to the full executive board report can be found, here.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for public health and active lifestyles, said: “I want to reassure people in Leeds that we have good measures in place for dealing with any infectious outbreaks and this plan clearly sets out a path forward for Leeds as we learn to live with Covid-19.

“Leeds has shown great resilience over the last two years, and I want to once again thank everyone across the city who played a role in supporting the city’s response to the pandemic.”

Victoria Eaton, Leeds City Council’s director of public health, added: “As we move forward and begin to live with Covid-19 it is really important that individuals take personal responsibility for infection prevention, such as ensuring good hygiene practice and ventilation and that people stay at home if have a cough or cold like symptoms.

“Vaccines continue to be our best line of defence against the virus, and it is crucial that everyone in Leeds gets vaccinated, it isn’t too late to get your first dose, these vaccines help to strengthen our protection.”