Hospital governors out and about!

Lead Governor Babs Lisgarten at West Bletchley Carnival

Milton Keynes University Hospital Foundation Trust’s Governors have been out and about in the community, speaking with members of the public and giving them opportunities to have their say about the services provided by their local hospital.

For Governors, engaging with local people, groups and organisations, including patients, hospital visitors and carers and young people, is key to understanding what people think about the hospital and its plans for the future. Governors represent specific constituencies and are either elected or appointed to represent people’s interests in relation to the Trust.

Our Trust’s Governors have recently hosted pitches and stalls at Newport Pagnell Carnival, West Bletchley Carnival and Strawberry Fayre, among many other events, promoting hospital membership and letting people know who their local governors are and what they do.

Babs Lisgarten, the hospital’s Lead Governor, who attended West Bletchley Carnival this month in her local constituency, said: “I greatly enjoy attending local events; it is always wonderful to hear so much positive feedback from patients about their experiences at the hospital, but I also listened to people’s suggestions and feedback on what more the Trust could do.”

Anyone who lives in the MK area can sign up to membership via an online form on our Trust website.

Benefits of hospital membership include:

Opportunities to influence the development of the hospital and its services through surveys, questionnaires, consultations and participation events

Entitlement to NHS-related discounts

Eligibility to vote for your elected Governor who will involve patients, families and the public in how we can do things better

Eligibility to stand for election as a Governor and be actively involved in influencing decision making and strategic planning

Governor Shirley Moon signing up Paul Day, Mayor of Newport Pagnell, at Strawberry Fayre

Hospital Governor Shirley Moon, who attended Newport Pagnell Carnival and Strawberry Fayre in her local constituency, said: “Being a Governor of MKUH and attending these events is a real privilege and I would encourage anybody interested in knowing more about our hospital, or who wants to get involved in some way, to contact us on [email protected] or, if you want to know more about the possibility of becoming a governor yourself one day, do please email us or call the Trust Secretariat on 01908 996235.”

For more information about the Council of Governors generally, or to find out who your local governor is, please visit the Trust website.