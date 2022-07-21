New approach to place-based investment approved

Cabinet Members have today approved a place-based investment plan outlining key investment priorities for the council over the next year.

The Doncaster Delivering Together Investment Plan will support and help deliver the Borough-wide strategy “Doncaster Delivering Together” – which focuses on targeting significant improvement in the wellbeing of everyone in the borough, now, and also for future generations to come – by outlining priority capital and revenue projects for external funding opportunities.

The investment plan primarily outlines the borough’s place-based approach to invest, highlighting key projects in our localities, projects we are pitching for and projects that we are aiming to fund in the future.

This document – which will be updated annually and will change as time goes on, will be supported by an online interactive map showing exactly where current investment projects are happening; a feature which will be introduced later this year.

The plan also outlines how Doncaster Council will spend two funding avenues including a £3.54m Project Feasibility Fund – a delivery of investment issued by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority to help reduce project constraints and develop shovel ready projects – and the £8.9m Shared Prosperity Fund – a funding programme to help support the “Levelling Up” agenda.

Examples of how the Project Feasibility Fund will be used, include:

To ensure we can provide a full range of support for businesses in Doncaster through our Business Doncaster team

To support the delivery of our Major Projects

To deliver more Community Investment Masterplans, following those in Mexborough, Thorne, Edlington and Rossington

The £8.9m UK Shared Prosperity Fund, funded on a place-based allocation for all UK locations, will be used to help support the response to the challenges we face in Doncaster identified through the Borough Strategy, Locality Plans and Community Investment Masterplans and will help to:

Respond to the cost of living crisis

Support business growth and productivity

Assist with Third sector capacity building

Seek to continue existing activity where it is having an impact.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “This plan outlines the Council’s priorities over the next year and becomes the focus for how we will allocate our gainshare allocation through the South Yorkshire Devolution Deal. Following consultation across the Team Doncaster partnership, we have identified key areas where investment will offer maximum impact for communities across the Doncaster borough.

“Doncaster is a place of places – and we know that communities across Doncaster are in need of investment and levelling up, – from Rossington to Stainforth to Mexborough.

“Government have committed to Levelling Up, but the current funding pots on offer are small and few in number, this investment plan of ours will enable us to focus gainshare funding to where it is most needed.

“This plan will now be submitted to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and I want to thank everyone for their support in helping to put the plan together.”

To read and learn more about our Great 8 priorities, a key reference point for our investment planning see this link – https://www.teamdoncaster.org.uk/the-great-8