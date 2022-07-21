Scrutiny Committee allows Cabinet decision to close four care homes to proceed

Adult Social Care and Communities Scrutiny Committee today (20 July) rejected the ‘call in’ of the decision taken by Cabinet on 22 June to close four council owned care homes and develop new facilities, to meet future care needs of Gloucestershire residents.

As part of the democratic process the decision by Cabinet was ‘called in’ by six opposition councillors. All proactive work to support residents to move to new accommodation was put on hold until members of the Scrutiny Committee had heard the reasons for the ‘call in’ and evidence from Cllr Carole Allaway-Martin, cabinet member for adult social care commissioning. Where a resident asked the council to help them identify and move to a different location, this has been supported.

Having heard the evidence, members of the committee could have either decided to refer the matter back to Cabinet for further consideration or endorse the original decision. The committee was not convinced by the argument raised by the ‘call in’ and therefore rejected the ‘call in’, allowing Cabinet’s original decision to proceed.

Cllr Stephan Fifield, Chair of the Scrutiny Committee said: “Cllr Allaway-Martin made a comprehensive statement to the committee, outlining how she made the decision she did, as well as answering over an hour of members’ questions. With this evidence, the majority of the committee were not convinced by the argument that the decision-making process hadn’t been followed and therefore dismissed the ‘call in’.”

Work will now begin to support residents to move to a new home or setting that can meet their care and support needs.