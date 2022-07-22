‘Journey to Net Zero’ event hosted by county council

Transport accounts for 43% of all carbon emissions in Gloucestershire, making it an important focus for carbon reduction.

The ‘Journey to Net Zero’ forum was held on Tuesday 19 July to discuss how to decarbonise transport by working together with groups across the county.

Over 100 people including councillors, district councils, transport operators, education providers and community organisations were all a part of the conversation.

At the event:

Speakers highlighted the need for public, private and the third sector to work together to address climate change and transform Gloucestershire’s transport system.

There was a positive response from a wide section of community representatives and groups across the county.

Widespread support for measures to decarbonise transport and a clear understanding of the urgency for action.

There was agreement that better public transport and better facilities for walking and cycling should continue to be a key priority.

The need to change behaviour and think about the way we travel was highlighted.

The county council has committed to reducing carbon emissions from all sources in the county to net zero by 2045 and to reduce emissions by 80% by 2030. Through Climate Leadership Gloucestershire, the council works with partners to take forward Gloucestershire’s response to the climate emergency. The county council is leading on decarbonising transport. Everyone has a role to play in reducing their carbon and trying to use new lower carbon options when they become available.

The event aimed to start a conversation about decarbonising transport in the county. Climate Leadership Gloucestershire also wanted to understand the challenges and opportunities among different groups and areas of the county, including rural areas, market towns, urban areas, businesses, young people, community groups and transport operators.

The Climate Youth Group presented their perspective on the importance of transport decarbonisation to young people.

Cllr David Gray, Cabinet member responsible for the environment at Gloucestershire County Council and Chair of Climate Leadership Gloucestershire, said: “It is crucial that we all work together to tackle the climate emergency and create a Greener Gloucestershire.

“This forum provided a valuable opportunity to meet with organisations from across the county to discuss the urgent need to work together to tackle climate change.

“We are committed to reducing carbon emissions from all sources to net zero by 2045 and reducing emissions from transport is a big part of this.”

There will be further engagement later this year, with plans to produce a Carbon Reduction Pathway for Gloucestershire in 2023, showcasing the steps to reducing the county’s carbon emissions from transport.

There will be further engagement later this year, with plans to produce a Carbon Reduction Pathway for Gloucestershire in 2023, showcasing the steps to reducing the county's carbon emissions from transport.

View the decarbonising transport forum presentations.