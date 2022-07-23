Doncaster physiotherapist awarded seat on esteemed research funding panel

The CSPCT is an independent charitable organisation which supports physiotherapy education and research by providing funding for research projects and professional development activities.

Currently novice researchers (predoctoral scheme) and more experienced researchers (postdoctoral scheme) can apply for funding of up to £25,000.

As a panel member, Julie will review research grant applications to assess the importance, quality, and scientific validity of the proposed research, informing decisions on which applications will receive funding, she explained.

Julie went on: “This role will really help me to understand what a good quality research application looks like in order to support physiotherapy colleagues at DBTH who might be looking to apply for research funding.”

Julie, who is currently on a Clinical Doctoral Research Fellowship funded by the National Institute for Health & Care Research (NIHR), will hold her seat on the panel for two years with the option for a two-year extension at the end of this period.

Initially drawn to the role as a career development opportunity, Julie aspires to contribute to the overall advancement of research in physiotherapy.

She said: “I hope to use my 23 years of clinical experience as a physiotherapist, and my developing research experience, to contribute to driving the direction of high-quality physiotherapy research both for patient benefit and to further the physiotherapy scientific field.”

The CSPCT awards funding biannually to members of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy.

If you are a member and wish to make an application, visit their website at https://www.csp.org.uk/