Cabinet pledges to work with Falmouth Town Council on devolution of Ships & Castles site as a priority

Cornwall Council’s cabinet has today agreed to discussions with Falmouth Town Council over the next six months that could potentially see the Ships & Castles site devolved to the Town Council.

Following a formal expression of interest from Falmouth Town Council to take over the Ships & Castles site, the site will not be sold until discussions on devolution have concluded.

If after six months no devolution agreement has been reached, it was agreed by cabinet that a proportion of the money generated from any sale of the Falmouth Ships & Castles site will be put towards a new community-led leisure facility in the Falmouth area.

If the site is sold on the open market, either net proceeds of up to £2 million or 50% of the final net proceeds from any sale – whichever is the greater amount – will be ringfenced for a new leisure facility.

Cornwall Council portfolio holder for customers Richard Pears said: “We are committed to working with residents and Falmouth Town Council on the potential devolution of the Ships & Castles site and the devolution of the wider headland.

“If devolution proves not to be possible, we must look to the future and how the Council can best support new, fit-for-purpose leisure facilities for the community.

“If it becomes necessary to sell the Ships & Castles site on the open market, we are guaranteeing that the proceeds from any sale up to £2million – or 50% of the final net sale price if that is a greater amount – is ringfenced to support, facilitate and promote any plans the community wants to take forward for a new leisure facility for Falmouth and Penryn.

“We have also agreed to explore the possibility of putting in place Tree Preservation Orders to protect amenity value, so that any future planning application will need to protect trees within the curtilage of the Ships & Castles.

“The priority is to continue to work with Falmouth Town Council over the next six months to explore devolution options for the site.”

Story posted 20 July 2022