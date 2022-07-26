Do you use taxis? We want to hear from you

Are there enough taxis available at taxi ranks in various parts of Cornwall? Is it more difficult to find a taxi at different times of the day or in certain locations?

The Council is looking for feedback from residents on taxi use so it can decide whether to keep a limit on the number of taxis currently allowed to operate in three zones.

At the moment there are limits on the number of Hackney Carriages that operate from a rank or can be hailed in the street.

There is no limit on the number of Private Hire vehicles, which must be pre-booked by passengers ahead of a journey.

The Council’s current policy limits the number of ‘taxi’ licences it issues in three zones within Cornwall. The current limits in each zone, named to reflect the former district/borough council boundaries are: –

Restormel zone – 74 taxis

Carrick zone – 84 taxis

Penwith zone – 51 taxis

The other zones that don’t currently have any restrictions on the number of taxis allowed to operate are Caradon, North Cornwall and Kerrier.

Cornwall Council portfolio holder for neighbourhoods Carol Mould said: “Taxis play an important part in local transport and are very important to many in our communities. If you are a taxi user and you hire a taxi from a taxi rank as opposed to booking a private hire vehicle in advance of your journey, let us know your experiences. Are there too many taxis or not enough? How often have you not been able to get a taxi or had a long wait for one? Are there any particular times of the year when taxis are difficult to get? Your responses will help us to shape the policy going forward.”

Here’s a link to the survey, which runs until 31 August 2022 for you to share your experience of using taxis in Cornwall.

Take the survey here

Following this public engagement, we will be launching a formal public consultation which will primarily be targeted at the taxi trade.

We are also working with taxi owners for them to consider annual fare tariff increases.

Story posted 25 July 2022