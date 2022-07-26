Pothole Pro speeds up city road repairs – Coventry City Council

The council’s new Pothole Pro machine has been speeding up repairs to the city’s roads.

Over 9000 square metres of repairs have been completed since the purchase of the machine in January and it continues to help in freeing up members of the highways team to make repairs to pavements and other urgent works.

Councillor Patricia Hetherton, Cabinet Member for City Services and Councillor Gavin Lloyd, Deputy Cabinet Member for City Services, were out to see the vehicle as it made rapid repairs to Northumberland Rd.

Residents were interested in the machine and the speed at which it completed the work and were pleased to see the quality of the completed repair.

One resident said: “that not having a jackhammer going all day outside my front door is a marvel, the machine was in front of my home for about 40 minutes and two patches were done in this time, yes still noisy but nowhere near for as long.”

This is just another of the innovative and cost-effective ways of working being implemented across the city.



