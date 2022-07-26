Tropical butterflies will be stars of the show!

Victoria Park Environment Team Volunteers (VPET) will be launching their long awaited 2022 season of the Tropical Butterfly House in their re- opening day on Sunday 31st July, from 11am – 3pm.

● Thousands of people visit this fantastic educational oasis in Widnes each season.

● Join them on the day to view the tropical butterfly nursery & butterflies in the new glasshouse and the refurbished Community Garden, an ecologically managed local home for native butterflies & nature in the North West.

● Following launch day, The Butterfly House will be open to the public for the season on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 11pm-3pm (children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Dogs are not allowed inside, but Assistance Dogs are welcome).

● The Butterfly House in Widnes is totally run by the VPET volunteers, who look after the butterflies, fundraise and also manage the Glasshouse and Community Garden area all year round, hosting additional events in the glasshouse on specific dates, such as crafts.

● VPET is looking to recruit new volunteers for the 2022 season. Anyone interested is encouraged to contact the volunteer team via email vpetvols@gmail.com

● It costs around £2,000 just to purchase the butterflies for each season and the Butterfly House has no source of funding. It is completely reliant on donations to stay open. Entry is free and members of the public who visit the Butterfly House have the option to give donations if they can.

● If any members of the public, local groups or businesses are able to support The Butterfly House with a donation, please do contact the team by email.

Jane Bennett VPET Chair – vpetvols@gmail.com