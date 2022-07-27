Award winning glorious green spaces

Norwich’s much-loved parks and open spaces continue to be nationally recognised and rewarded as they successfully scoop three Green Flag Awards.

Waterloo Park, Eaton Park and Mousehold Heath were among the 2208 places in the UK to receive this prestigious accolade and international mark of quality and standards for parks and green spaces.

This is the second year that Waterloo Park has won the award following major improvements in 2021 and the publication of a 10-year management plan.

Mousehold Health retains its award for the third year running and this is Eaton Park’s seventh win, having first gained the award in 2014.

The honour of flying a Green Flag recognises the park as a space that boasts the highest possible standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent facilities.

Councillor Adam Giles, cabinet member responsible for parks and open spaces, said:

“I’m delighted that three of our green spaces have been recognised once again for the high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management and is testament to the hard work of staff, volunteers and the community.

“These spaces support people to live healthy lives and relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely and the council will continue to invest in the long-term future and protection of the parks and open spaces in Norwich.”

The Green Flag Awards have been run for 26 years by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

Commenting on the news that the three sites have met the Green Flag Award standard, Keep Britain Tidy’s Accreditation Manager Paul Todd said:

“I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Waterloo Park, Eaton Park and Mousehold Heath worthy of a Green Flag Award.

“They are vital green space for the community in Norwich and this award is testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers, who do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Additional information:

Waterloo Park is a beautiful Grade II* listed green space to the north of Norwich. It is one of four parks designed by Captain Sandys-Winsch and it opened in its present form on the 25 April 1933. The herbaceous border is stated to be one of the longest in the UK located within a public space.

Eaton Park is Grade II* listed and lies in the south-west of Norwich on South Park Avenue – another Norwich park designed by Captain Sandys-Winsch. It is an 80-acre site laid out as a formal public park with extensive sports facilities including tennis courts and a skate park.

Mousehold Heath has over 184 acres of woodland and heathland and is rich in wildlife, flora, and fauna. It’s also known for its history as the camp site of Robert Kett and his rebellion in 1549.

A full list of Green Flag Award-winning parks and green spaces is available here.

Any green space that is freely accessible to the public is eligible to enter for a Green Flag Award. Awards are given on an annual basis and winners must apply each year to renew their Green Flag Award status. A Green Flag Community Award recognises quality sites managed by voluntary and community groups. Green Heritage Site Accreditation is judged on the treatment of the site’s historic features and the standard of conservation.