Hull to play host to British Firefighter Challenge this weekend

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service will take on the British Firefighter Challenge this weekend in Hull city centre.

This Saturday (30) and Sunday (31 July) visitors to the city centre will be invited to show their support and cheer on Humberside firefighters, alongside firefighters from across the UK and the world as they take part in this annual competition.

The British Firefighter Challenge is organised by firefighters for firefighters that test their speed, skill and strength. The event includes entertainment and fun for all the family. Children are invited to have a go challenging firefighters on a mini course.

Chris Blacksell Chief Fire Officer said: “We’re proud to be hosting this year’s challenge down the entire King Edward Street. It’s a great opportunity to see our firefighters and colleagues from the UK, and further afield, demonstrate their skills in a series of challenges.”

The free event takes place on King Edward Street, 9am – 4pm both days.

Find out more here.