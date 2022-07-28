School’s Out, Summer’s in at Exeter Leisure

Stay active this summer with Exeter Leisure’s ‘School’s Out, Summer’s In!’ campaign.

Exeter Leisure will be running a range of fun and engaging activities throughout the summer holidays across all of their centres at Exeter Leisure, to help keep activity levels high.

With something for all age groups, youngsters can get involved in swimming, teen gym, group exercise classes, racket sports, athletics, 5-a-side football and more.

Plus for three days, South West Athletics Academy will be running ‘Introduction to Athletics’ sessions, providing a chance to experience a range of different sporting activities and coaching.

Here’s a glimpse of what else is happening:

Teen Gym

Fully supervised by qualified instructors, this is a chance to learn how to train safely and effectively to get the best workouts.

Teen Gym Workshop

Learn more about how the functional training rig can improve a workout, or how to safely and effectively carry out different lifts. Exeter Leisure also have a range of different sessions available, offering up technical knowledge and skills to take workouts further.

Swim

There are three swimming pools at St Sidwell’s Point including a 25m, eight-lane competition pool, a 20m four-lane teaching pool and a confidence splash pool for the little ones. There’s also a 25m pool and a learner pool at Riverside with no booking required.

St Sidwell’s Point Swim Timetable

Riverside Swim Timetable

Teen Classes

There are a mix of group exercise classes including virtual cycling classes, dance fitness, boxing HIIT, indoor and outdoor circuits. Classes will be available at St Sidwell’s Point, Riverside, Wonford and Exeter Arena.

Teen Squash

There’s a full timetable of squash sessions available at Riverside Leisure Centre to help young people stay active whilst having fun.

Teen Track

The track at Exeter Arena is available throughout the summer to help young people achieve their running goals, have fun and stay fit.

Available in two hour sessions, people can come and try their hand at sprints, intervals and long-distance running.

South West Athletics Academy

South West Athletics Academy is an award winning academy providing high quality athletics coaching. They will be running three ”Introduction to Athletics” sessions on the athletics track at Exeter Arena on the 1, 2 and 3 August from 10am to 12 noon.

Take advantage of this fantastic coaching opportunity, limited spaces available.

5-a-side Football

This is a great way to keep active whilst having loads of fun at the same time. 5-a-side will be running on Mondays and Fridays from 6am to 7pm.

Held on the outdoor Astro Turf pitch at Wonford Sports Centre, no booking is required.

Café Specials

The Living Café at St Sidwell’s Point will be running a special smoothie and milkshake offer for anyone who takes part in the ‘School’s Out, Summer’s In!’ campaign.

Softplay

The Softplay area at St Sidwell’s Point is on offer for children up to the age of 8 years. The little ones can burn off some energy while exploring the soft building bricks, rope bridges, slide, activity boards and more. No booking is required.

All activities are FREE with a Junior Membership or £3 per session for casual members.

28 July to 28 August

For more information, timetables and bookings, visit the Exeter Leisure app.