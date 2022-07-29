Big plans for Gabby after impressive internship

An employer left bowled over by a student intern has made an offer she can’t refuse – her first graduate job.

Gabby Simms graduates from the University of Northampton’s (UON) Advertising and Digital Marketing degree this year and joined the Rochelle White Agency – a youth marketing agency based in Milton Keynes – as a Junior Communications Assistant in June.

During that time, she has worked across various client briefs and projects covering marketing, public relations, and content creation for social media.

From her initial interview, Gabby has hit the ground running and received praise for her positive outlook, creativity and for generating ideas, her support at an exclusive launch event and received glowing feedback from clients for her outlook and input.

Gabby is just about to finish her internship but has been offered – and accepted – a permanent position as a Communications Assistant at the agency.

Of her internship, Gabby said: “Whilst many of my friends started graduate jobs after university, the internship at Rochelle White Agency couldn’t have been more perfect.

“I’ve created content, learnt how to pitch to publications and helped a client get to 10k followers. But most importantly, I have built my confidence within agency life.

“Rochelle has challenged and motivated me throughout this process and has been an incredible mentor. I can’t wait to continue my journey at the agency and see where the future takes me, and I am very grateful to the University for setting me on the right road.”

Rochelle has praise to heap on Gabby for her input: “What can I say! It is such a pleasure having Gabby in my business and team. I’m happy that I took the opportunity to work with my former University to offer a student an internship with me.

“Gabby started to show her skills within the first few weeks, and even more so now. She is taking on more responsibility, and it is great to see her flourishing. I love investing in people and have put Gabby on a training and development program. I have big plans for Gabby and am very excited to see where she goes.”