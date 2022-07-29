Croydon moves to protect local character by revoking planning design guidance – Newsroom

Croydon Council has taken a firm step to protect local character by voting to remove its current suburban planning design guidance (SPD2).

Resetting local planning by removing SPD2 was a priority for Croydon’s Executive Mayor, Jason Perry, who progressed the revocation of the guide immediately after taking up office in May.

Removing the current design guidance is a step towards ensuring that new developments in the borough put high-quality design first and respect existing local character.

The removal of SPD2 took immediate effect following a Council vote on 25 July and the document is no longer being used to guide planning decisions in Croydon. This means the guidance will not apply to decisions on any new or undetermined planning applications

Mayor Perry will now work with local communities, consult and listen to them as the council develops new residential extensions and alterations guidance, which will be recommended to Full Council for adoption in due course.

Alongside the removal of SPD2, Mayor Perry has been clear that he will also review the Local Plan 2018. This document sets out how Croydon will sustainably meet growing housing demand and London-wide targets for new homes in the coming years.

“Residents raised clear concerns with me around rapid over intensification and erosion of local character throughout Croydon. The swift removal of SPD2 delivers on my manifesto pledge to put a stop to this and is a firm step to ensure new developments respect and enhance our local neighbourhoods. We will now begin working closely with residents to progress replacement guidance, specifically covering residential extensions and alterations.

“As our borough prepares to meet rising housing demand in years to come, it is vitally important that we have the right roadmap for Croydon’s growth. I will be revisiting the Local Plan to make sure we provide much needed new homes in a way that works for our residents, enhancing the local Croydon communities that we are all so proud of.”

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon