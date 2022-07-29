Motion calling on MPs to protect rights of communities to object to planning applications passed

Date published: 21st July 2021

A motion calling on local MPs Duncan Baker and Jerome Mayhew and the Government to protect the right of communities to object to individual planning applications was approved at tonight’s full meeting of North Norfolk District Council.

The motion was put forward by Councillor John Toye, Portfolio Holder for Planning and Enforcement, in response to the Government’s Planning Bill, which includes proposals to stop local opponents blocking development in designated “growth zones.”

Councillor Toye said the proposals will weaken the rights of residents – and the ability of local authorities like North Norfolk District Council to undertake appropriate consultation over planning applications in their communities.

The motion was passed by full council following a vote and reads:

“North Norfolk District Council believes that planning works best when developers and the local community work together to shape local areas and deliver necessary new homes; and therefore calls on our local MPs – Duncan Baker and Jerome Mayhew and the Government to protect the right of communities to object to individual planning applications.”